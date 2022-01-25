MAGA rioter was fired from five jobs last year for 'unwillingness to comply with mask and vaccine mandates': feds

Federal prosecutors are claiming that MAGA rioter Jeremiah Caplinger has repeatedly flouted his pre-trial release conditions and has overall shown "lack of contrition and respect for the rule of law."

In a new filing flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, prosecutors argue that Caplinger should get three months prison for storming the Capitol, and they said that he has shown a lack of remorse and a pattern of irresponsibility that warrant a short incarceration sentence.

Among other things, they note that Caplinger "has been terminated from five jobs in the past year due to his unwillingness to comply with mask and vaccine mandates."

Additionally, prosecutors say that Caplinger has violated his pre-trial release terms by failing multiple drug tests while under supervision.

"In fact, in the nine months Caplinger has been under supervision, he has only passed his required drug test twice," prosecutors claim. "The court has admonished the defendant, to little avail... Caplinger twice tested positive for marijuana after the Court's most recent rebuke."

Caplinger, a resident of Michigan who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor last year, is due to be sentenced on February 1st.

