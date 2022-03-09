'It's a fact — look it up': Obama official schools Fox News talking points on Keystone Pipeline

On Fox News Wednesday, former White House economic adviser Robert Wolf smacked down anchor Sandra Smith's claims about the Keystone XL Pipeline, a controversial and canceled infrastructure project to deliver Canadian oil to U.S. ports that Republicans have taken to claiming is the reason the U.S. doesn't have enough oil — even though the U.S. is the world's largest oil producer and there is already another network of pipelines that runs from the same oilfields to Texas.

Wolf in particular pointed out another glaring flaw in the claim that this particular pipeline extension was at all necessary for U.S. oil supply.

"I think XL is off the table," said Wolf. "And let's recall a few things. One, it's the worst type of oil you can have, it's tar sands going from Alberta to the Gulf of Mexico. It wasn't really going to change anything to do with our oil supply. It was to export from the Gulf of Mexico."

READ MORE: Trump-backed Arizona candidate threatens Australian journalist: ‘Your days are numbered’

"Hmmm," said Smith. "That's debatable."

"It's not actually debatable," said Wolf. "It has nothing to do with oilfields, it's a pipeline and it was going to end at the Gulf of Mexico. That's a fact, you should look it up. And with respect to President Trump ... only 10 percent of it was even done under his four years."

Watch below: