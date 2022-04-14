'This was not impulsive': Judge smacks down MAGA rioter's claim he was 'caught up in the moment'

A judge on Thursday smacked down an alleged MAGA rioter's claim that he didn't plan to commit violence on January 6 and was merely "caught up in the moment."

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, MAGA rioter Blake Reed made the case that his storming of the Capitol was a spontaneous and impulsive decision during a sentencing hearing.

"I got caught up in the moment," he said, according to MacFarlane. "My adrenaline got going."

However, the judge pointed out the Reed came to the Capitol that day with a gas mask and protective eye goggles, which she said was a clear indication that he believed the demonstrations there would turn violent.

"This was not impulsive," she told him. "You went with goggles and a respirator mask... planning for possibility of violence. You went where you were not supposed to be, despite the tear gas.. the flash bangs.. alarms .. and so on."

The judge then sentenced Reed to 42 days in jail, roughly half of the three-month sentence requested by federal prosecutors.

Reed earlier pleaded guilty to the charge of entering a restricted building.

