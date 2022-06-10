Brian Sicknick's brothers demand justice for fallen Capitol cop: 'Trump has never paid a price for anything'

On CNN Friday, Ken and Craig Sicknick, the brothers of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, made clear that they believe justice for their brother would be former President Donald Trump being held criminally accountable for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I'm so sorry, again, for both of your loss, and I know how hard it is for you to relive it again and again and again as the rest of the country sees this evidence, some of it for the first time," said anchor John Berman. "Your brother's partner, Sandra Garza, issued a statement before the testimony last night, she said 'Justice for me for Brian would be having Donald Trump in prison, but it doesn't seem like that ever happens. The man seems to escape justice time and time again, but maybe today will change that. That would be a wonderful thing.' For you, what would justice be for your brother?"

"I mean, that's the least that could happen would be him being thrown in prison," said Ken. "That night while he was laughing and, you know, cheering on the crowds, you know, he still — he still would wake up in the morning and be able to see his family."



"Donald Trump has never paid a price for anything he has done his entire life, any mistake he's made it's all been swept under the carpet, it's all been made to go away," said Craig. "Let's see if it happens again or if there is actually justice served."



READ MORE: Many staffers avoided Trump after election loss for fear he'd 'ensnare' them in illegal activities: NYT

"Just, again, as we sit here with, I guess, two weeks more of hearings in front of us, what is it that you want to see from these hearings?" asked Berman.

"Well, I'd like to see the truth come out," said Ken. "There is a lot of fog out there that just, you know, people, especially the people that are defending Donald Trump, you know, oh, he did this, he called up the National Guard. Well, that was — that was debunked last night. You know, all of the — the hero that he is. He's not ... by and large he is a narcissist, it's all about him. He couldn't care less about my brother. Do you know what, I will say this, we got — we got calls from a lot of politicians after my brother had passed, including Mike Pence. Not one tweet, not one note, not one card, nothing from him because he knows."

Watch below: