'Don't buy it': Former Capitol cop warns jury against believing MAGA rioter's claims of remorse

Former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who resigned late last year while citing trauma from being attacked by Trump supporters during the January 6 Capitol riots, made an appearance in court on Tuesday during the sentencing of MAGA rioter Robert Sanford.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Gonell warned jurors against going easy on Sanford, who has said he regrets throwing a fire extinguisher at Capitol Police while also striking them in the head.

"Don't buy it," Gonell said of Sanford's professions of remorse.

Gonell also described how Sanford's actions personally hurt him while he was trying to protect the Capitol building from angry rioters.

"After we lost the police line... Sanford took a cone and hit me in the head," Gonell said, as transcribed by MacFarlane. "His intent was to hurt."

The former Capitol Police sergeant also expressed dismay that some of the rioters are receiving home detention or probation sentences, as he said stiffer punishments were needed to deter future attempts to attack the democratic process.

Sanford's lawyers argued for leniency, however, by noting that Sanford didn't actually enter the Capitol on January 6, even though he did violently assault police officers who were trying to defend the building.

Prosecutors are seeking 71 months in prison for Sanford, or just under six years.