A 'telling silence' suggests Trump voters too 'exhausted' to back him in 2024: report

While polls show former President Donald Trump is still the frontrunner to be the Republican Party's presidential nominee next year, Ohio-based author Daniel McGraw believes some of the MAGA faithful have finally had enough.

Writing for The Bulwark, McGraw says that he gets the feeling that voters in the critical midwestern region are once again "exhausted" by Trump's antics, even though they narrowly backed him in 2016 over rival Hillary Clinton.

"You hear little excitement about Trump’s candidacy when you hang around in bars and coffee shops and parks, talking to a whole host of different types of people in critical rural, suburban, and former industrial parts of Pennsylvania (think Erie or Beaver Falls), Michigan (think of Oakland and Macomb Counties), and Wisconsin (think of Racine or Kenosha)," he writes.

Whereas Trump was able to scrape together just enough votes in these states based in part on his vow to return manufacturing jobs to the region, he now faces an electorate that has already seen past the promise of his presidency and can now remember the more disappointing reality.

"In those places, there is little interest, at least at this early date, in Trump’s antics and his angry insistence that his legal prosecution is really a political persecution," argues McGraw. "Mainly there’s silence—a telling silence."

All of this, combined with Trump's multitude of legal troubles, leads McGraw to conclude that the former president "will likely find it an ordeal to get back to anything like the kind of enthusiasm he used to enjoy".