Federal judge unloads on MAGA rioter: 'You contributed to the devastation'

Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced an Oklahoma man Tuesday to 90 days home detention, two years’ probation, fines and community service for spending roughly five minutes in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

Tanner Bryce Sells, 26, of Chandler, OK, received a sentence stiffer than most individuals who entered the Capitol but were not accused of vandalism or violence. Jackson accepted Sells’ plea, but as the Oklahoman reports today, was not impressed with the defendant.

"I do appreciate the fact that you're willing to stand up and accept judgment, but I'm not sure that you actually understand what the problem was when you just call it a mistake," Berman told Sells. "And I'm not sure what to make of the fact that your lawyer said you aren't proud of your participation, but you said nothing to me on that subject."

Sells, who traveled to the January 6 Trump rally with members of his church, was not fully contrite at the sentencing hearing based upon this exchange:

"There's been a lot of people that's told me that I should come in here and apologize and show my remorse," Sells told the judge. "I have remorse for what I've done and all that. I made a mistake. But, in the same time, I'm ..." he said, then paused.

At that point Berman interjected, "You pled guilty to a federal offense. You broke the law. You're not here today because you supported the former president. Millions of people voted for him and did not heed his call to descend on the nation's Capitol. And there are plenty of people who came to hear the speeches that still managed to control themselves from entering the building.

She told Sells he was a participant in a mass effort to subvert democracy.

"You contributed to the dangerousness. And you contributed to the devastation," she said. "And you helped prolong the period of time before the halls could be cleared and secured and Congress could resume doing the people's business."

Sells, who runs a construction business, is allowed to go to work while on home detention. He also is allowed to go to church and pick up and return his son. He was fined $1,500 and must pay $500 in restitution and complete 50 hours of community service.

You can read the FBI complaint against Sells here.