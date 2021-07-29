BUSTED: Accused Capitol rioter to stay in jail after defying judge's order not to stockpile guns

According to Forbes, Thomas Robertson, an accused Capitol rioter and former Virginia police officer, has been ordered by a federal judge to remain in jail pending trial — because he ignored a judge's order not to stockpile guns.

"Robertson was initially released from jail in January, but federal authorities allege he violated a judge's order to avoid possessing firearms on pretrial release and broke a federal law barring people under felony indictment from shipping firearms," reported Joe Walsh. "Federal officials said Robertson made arrangements to buy guns and ammunition online just weeks after he was ordered to get rid of all his firearms, and by June, some 34 guns were awaiting his pickup at a local firearm broker. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also searched Robertson's home last month and found an M4 rifle, several containers of ammunition and a "partially assembled pipe bomb," according to a court filing by federal prosecutors."

Per earlier reports, Robertson also allegedly made posts advocating violence on GunBroker.com, the website where he purchased some of the guns.

"They are trying to teach us a lesson. They have. But its definitely not the intended lesson," he wrote. "I have learned that if you peacefully protest than you will be arrested, fired, be put on a no fly list, have your name smeared and address released by the FBI so every loon in the US can send you hate mail. I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon. . . . cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles."

Robertson was sent back to jail earlier this month to await Judge Christopher Cooper's decision on whether he violated the terms of his pretrial release.

The report comes as the first of the Capitol riot trials are beginning to wrap up, with some participants already being sentenced; Paul Hodgkins, who stormed the Senate floor with a "Trump 2020" flag, was given eight months.