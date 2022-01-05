'Do it again? I want to say yes': Defiant MAGA rioter tells CNN he didn't do 'anything wrong'

MAGA rioter Josh Pruitt remained defiant during a CNN interview this week in which he said he didn't believe he'd done anything wrong despite the damning evidence federal prosecutors have accumulated against him.

During the interview, CNN reporter Jessica Schneider asked Pruitt if he'd still storm the Capitol despite the severe legal consequences he's facing.

"So you asked me if I'd do it again?" Pruitt said. "I want to say yes."

However, Pruitt added that he's not sure he could definitively say he'd do it again because the last year had been such a miserable experience.

"I don't feel I did anything wrong but knowing the consequences that came out of it would be the part that would make me question it," he admitted.

Schneider noted that Pruitt has been charged with multiple crimes, including "counts for destruction of government property and acts of physical violence."

Nonetheless, Pruitt defended his actions by saying he truly believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

"I was just a patriot out there, you know, protesting against what I think is a stolen election," he insisted. "Trying to send me to prison for a few years over this is a complete joke!"

Watch the video below.





