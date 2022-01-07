MAGA rioter wants to subpoena Trump, Giuliani and Bannon -- and asks for US Marshals' help if needed
Steve Bannon and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

An accused MAGA rioter has created a list of all-star witnesses he wants to testify at his trial, including former President Donald Trump, attorney Rudy Giuliani, and podcaster Steve Bannon.

Via Politico's Kyle Cheney, an attorney representing January 6th defendant Dustin Thompson revealed on Friday that his client "intends to subpoena numerous witnesses involved in the planning and execution of the attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election."

Included among those were the aforementioned Trump, Giuliani, and Bannon, as well as attorneys including John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood.

READ MORE: National Review writer pummels 'coward' Ted Cruz for 'debasing' himself in front of Tucker Carlson

"Considering the significant roles these witnesses play in the legal and political communities, and the evasiveness that some have historically shown in the face of court orders, Defendant submits that appointment of the U.S. Marshals Service is necessary in order to effectuate his right to compulsory process and ensure that the same is accomplished expeditiously," the filing states.

It is unclear, however, that any judge will sign off on using U.S. Marshals to corral a former president to compel him to testify.

SmartNews