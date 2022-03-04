'Purge all previous conversations': Prosecutors reveal MAGA rioter's panicked texts at trial

Prosecutors on Friday revealed an incriminating text message sent by accused MAGA rioter Guy Reffitt, reports Politico's Kyle Cheney.

The text message in question came just four days after the Capitol riot when Reffitt learned that law enforcement officials had brought in members of the Texas Three Percenters militia in for questioning.

"This is not a drill," Reffitt wrote to other Three Percenters on January 10th, 2021. "Be prepared. The sh*t is now hitting the fan. Start purge of all previous conversations."

That last line is key to the prosecutors' case that Reffitt tried to obstruct justice, as it amounts to soliciting for the destruction of evidence.

Earlier this week, Reffitt broke down in tears when he watched his 19-year-old son, Jackson Reffitt, testify against him at the start of the trial.

Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.

Reffitt also revealed to jurors that he reported his own father to the FBI and he felt "dirty for doing so.