‘Revisionist’ Bill Barr mocked for ‘sounding like a spurned lover’ in scathing review of his new Trump tell-all

On Friday, a former federal prosecutor warned off prospective readers of Bill Barr's autobiography, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” saying it is "a tidal wave of self-serving, revisionist bullsh*t" written by one of Donald Trump's former "eager, slobbering lapdog[s]."

Which is to say, he doesn't think the book is worth the paper it is printed on.

Writing for Cafe, he stated, "The Bill Barr Public Image Rehabilitation Tour of 2022 is underway," before adding the author sounds "like a spurned lover."

"How bold and principled of Barr to come clean now, in March 2022, " Hoenig wrote before adding, "And let’s be clear: this is no honest, self-reflective, lookback. True to form, even Barr’s fleeting moments of clarity are compromised by half-baked, self-pitying deflection."

Admitting that he hasn't read the book yet and then sarcastically adding, "for some reason, they didn’t send me an advance reader copy," he says that the excerpts he's read appear to "reflect Barr’s characteristically dishonest, arrogant worldview."

Citing his own book, "Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted," Hoenig claimed Barr's book appears to bear out his belief that "Barr’s extremist political and religious beliefs drove his ends-justifies-the-means conduct as attorney general."

More concerning, he suggests, is whether Barr is culpable for remaining silent for so long.

"What consequences will he face?" Hoenig asked. "The answer, it seems, is none, or almost none. Yes, he routinely lied to the public, but that’s not illegal. He also lied to Congress when convenient, which is illegal, but there is zero evidence or practical reason to believe he’ll be prosecuted for that. He’s been sued and might lose his law license, but those outcomes remain uncertain and, regardless, he’ll remain wealthy and comfortably semi-retired. Heck, he’s about to be generously rewarded for his corrupt tenure as attorney general; NBC News is planning a weeklong Barr gush-fest, and his book is poised to become a bestseller."

"So it’s no surprise that Barr is back, and as full of crap and self-aggrandizing as ever. But let’s not allow him to get away with it. Barr had every chance to do his job at attorney general honestly, with decency and integrity," he accused. "He plainly believes he has the power to re-cast history now, after the fact, with words trumping action. Don’t let Barr get away with it. He has done tremendous damage to the Justice Department and the United States. Let history judge Barr on his record, not the spin."

