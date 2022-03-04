MAGA rioter's lawyer says he may not call a single witness in his client's defense

The attorney representing accused MAGA rioter Guy Reffitt on Friday said that he may not call a single witness in his client's defense, reports Politico's Kyle Cheney.

According to Cheney, this means that the jury could theoretically begin its deliberations on Monday, when the prosecution is expected to wrap up its case.

Cheney also notes that the remaining witnesses for the prosecution are "an FBI agent, two Capitol Police officers and another one of Reffitt's family members, his daughter Peyton."

Reffitt this week broke down in tears when he saw his 19-year-old son, Jackson Reffitt, take the witness stand to testify against him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump lawyer John Eastman says court will prove 'presidential criminality' if it rules against him

Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.

Reffitt also revealed to jurors that he reported his own father to the FBI and he felt "dirty for doing so.

Reffit has also faced testimony from former Three Percenter Rocky Hardie, who told the jury that Reffitt brought a handgun and some zip ties with him as he stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.