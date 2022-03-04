Trump lawyer John Eastman says court will prove 'presidential criminality' if it rules against him
The attorney who wrote the infamous "coup memo" describing how Donald Trump could attempt to stay in office after losing the 2020 presidential election is trying to stall court proceedings.

"Attorney John Eastman, the architect of Donald Trump’s legal strategy to overturn the 2020 election, urged a federal judge Friday to slow down the Jan. 6 select committee’s push to obtain documents they say could show the former president criminally conspired to subvert the democratic process," Politico reported Friday.

The filing came after the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol argued against Eastman's claims of attorney-client privilege as he attempted to quash a subpoena for 11,000 documents.

Eastman argued that if the court does not quash his subpoena, it will be a finding that Trump committed crimes.

“Were this Court to sustain the defendants’ claims, it may be the first formal finding of Presidential criminality by a federal court in United States history,” Eastman argued.

Eastman complained that he is stuck trying to defend Trump's actions.

“In responding to these claims, [Eastman] is effectively forced into the position of acting as a pseudo-defense attorney for the former President,” he argued. “If the former President had himself been charged with these alleged crimes, it could easily be years before an ultimate decision was reached by a judge or jury. Yet plaintiff is now faced with responding to these claims in time for a decision by this Court on March 8.”

Eastman also revealed that he has contracted coronavirus for a second time.

Eastman is also under investigation by the State Bar of California.

