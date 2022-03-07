Capitol rioter who carried a gun was 'ecstatic about what he did': prosecutors

Prosecutors rested their case against the first Capitol riot defendant to go to trial this Monday after telling jurors that rioter Guy Reffitt was "ecstatic about what he did" when he tried to storm the Capitol while armed on Jan. 6., NBC News reports.

Reffitt, who was allegedly carrying a handgun that day, pushed to the front of the mob and confronted officers, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower. "Every time he advanced, the crowd advanced," Berkower said. "You saw him lead the crowd."

“He was ecstatic about what he did, about what the mob did,” Berkower said. “Back home in Texas, he thought he has gotten away with it.”

The government provided evidence of Reffitt saying that he was armed when he attempted to enter the Capitol building. As NBC News points out, Reffitt was a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia, and posted numerous messages about the Capitol riot both before and after Jan. 6.

He also recorded himself saying he planned to to drag Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol by her heels.

"His friend, testifying under an immunity agreement, testified that they were both armed on Jan. 6. And afterwards, in a Zoom meeting Reffitt recorded, Reffitt admitted that he had his '.40' on his side when he attempted to storm the building," NBC News reports. "He also bragged about his exploits during discussions with his family, which were recorded by his son."

The charges Reffitt faces include transporting a rifle and semi-automatic handgun intended to be used in furtherance of a civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Read the full report at NBC News.