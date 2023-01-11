Jan. 6 rioter pictured putting feet on Pelosi's desk was lost and just trying to find a bathroom: lawyers

As the trial begins for Capitol rioter Richard "Bigo" Barnett, also known as the man who kicked his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk in the middle of the Jan. 6 insurrection, his lawyers are now claiming that he was simply looking for a place to use the restroom and ended up in Pelosi's office, according to a story in the Associated Press.
This new defense appears to be in direct conflict with Barnett's actions during the riots, as prosecutors have said that before departing the Capitol property, he spoke through a bullhorn to his fellow rioters and stated, "We took back our House and I took Nancy Pelosi's office."
His defense further argues that Barnett's intent was strictly political protest, as both sides agree that Barnett planned for weeks the trip from his Arkansas home to the Capitol. Upon arriving and entering the Capitol, Barnett's lawyers said never broke any barriers or assaulted any representatives from law enforcement.
Then how did Barnett end up in Pelosi's office? According to his lawyers, Barnett was looking for a bathroom and then ended up at Pelosi's office.
"Barnett has emerged as a prominent figure in the attack on the Capitol, as a result of the widespread circulation of his photographs in Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi's office and subsequent interview," prosecutors stated in court files.
Barnett is facing a variety of charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.