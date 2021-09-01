'Get your situation in order': Judge scolds MAGA rioter who still isn't vaccinated ahead of in-person court hearings

A judge on Wednesday scolded a man involved in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building for still not being vaccinated ahead of his scheduled in-person court appearance.

As reported by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, the judge overhearing the case of former-Olympic-swimmer-turned-MAGA-rioter Klete Keller asked the accused if he'd yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to MacFarlane, Keller "very quietly and meekly" replied that he had not, which promoted the judge to give him a scolding that he should "get his situation in order."

When the judge asked Keller why he had not been vaccinated, he replied that he had already had COVID-19 and thus didn't need to be vaccinated, despite the fact that medical professionals say that the vaccine provides significantly more protection than the antibodies generated from infection.

"This is an issue (AGAIN) for the court because some of the Jan 6 sentencing hearings occur *in-person* at DC court house," comments MacFarlane. "And it appears Keller has reached a plea deal with feds.. Not the first time court has grappled with this issue this week.. with a Jan 6 defendant."

MacFarlane also said it was "striking" to see any defendant stay defiant about getting vaccinated in front of the same judge whom they'll be "asking for mercy and leniency" in the coming weeks.

