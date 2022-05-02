MAGA-rioting former cop found guilty on all counts
Thomas Webster

Thomas Webster, a former New York City Police officer, has been found guilty on all counts related to his participation in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

After deliberating for only a couple of hours, a jury returned with a guilty verdict for Webster on six charges that included assaulting a police officer, interfering with police during a civil disorder, and illegally being in a restricted area outside the Capitol with a weapon.

Webster was caught on camera assaulting a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer during the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6th, 2021. Video also showed him swinging a flagpole at police during the riots.

As NBC News reported last month, Webster tried to convince jurors that it was the officer who was the aggressor in their confrontation, and offered up a particularly novel justification for why he was seen in one video grabbing the officer's gas mask.

"I wanted him to see my hands, and I pushed against his gas mask," Webster claimed.

RELATED: Jan. 6 committee sends voluntary interview requests to three MAGA lawmakers

SmartNews