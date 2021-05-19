Capitol rioter who called for hanging of Nancy Pelosi has been arrested in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania woman who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and called for the death of Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers as she confronted officers was arrested today, the York Daily Record reports.

The FBI says Pauline Bauer told police who were blocking her entrance to a Capitol hallway, "Bring them out now. They're criminals. They need to hang."

"Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that f---ing bitch. Bring her out. We're coming if if you don't bring her out. What are you trying to do, protect a f---ing Nazi?" she said.

Bauer was arrested today along with another McKean County man, William Blauser. They were both hit with charges related to the Jan. 6 riot.

The FBI found posts on Bauer's Facebook page where he admitted she was inside the Capitol.

"I am at the capital and was inside. No of us are armed just pissed that this is what we have to do to take back our country from communism," she wrote.

"Do you really think anyone could break into the capital. The antagonists were let in. We all got maced trying to stop what was happening. They used us for a movie so you could watch it on the news," she added.

"You can thank me after you start researching that these Democrats not only cheated and stole this election from the people but they have been trafficking children for years," she wrote in another post, seemingly endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory.

A witness who frequents the restaurant owned by Bauer and her husband says she had become increasingly politically radical over the last year "and began losing business because people were uncomfortable about her constant political rhetoric."

Bauer has been charged with obstruction of justice, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry of a restricted building.