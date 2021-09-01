Capitol fence may return as Proud Boys and Oath Keepers prepare to rally for Jan. 6 rioters: report

Federal officials are preparing for a Sept. 18th rally demanding "justice" for January 6th arrestees that is expected to be attended by the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

U.S. Capitol Police have been discussing reinstalling the perimeter fence erected after the insurrection, the Associated Press reported Wednesday, citing "three people familiar" with the situation.

"The decision on whether or not to erect the fence again will likely be considered by the Capitol Police Board, according to a House aide familiar with the matter and granted anonymity to discuss it. No decisions have been made," the AP reported.

The three members of the Capitol Police Board are the Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the U.S. Senate, and the Architect of the Capitol.

Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with conspiracy for their roles in the January 6th attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"After January 6, we made Department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement to the AP.