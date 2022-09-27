Caravan pressures Gov. Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians

Frisch went on to slam Boebert for some of her votes, tweeting, “Lauren Boebert voted AGAINST the PACT act that gives Vets exposed to burn pits access to VA healthcare…. Lauren Boebert voted AGAINST providing training that protects Vets and VA staff.”

Boebert’s Democratic challenger went on to say, “Lauren Boebert voted AGAINST streamlining access for Vets to their own records…. Lauren Boebert voted AGAINST making education assistance more accessible for Vets…. Lauren Boebert voted AGAINST an act that would have made enrollment into the VA enrollment system automatic for Vets.”

The Independent’s John Bowden, reporting on Frisch calling Boebert out, observes, “Ms. Boebert is one of the most hardened right-wing culture warriors on Capitol Hill and frequently lashes out at her Democratic colleagues over a range of issues; late last year, her vitriol aimed at Muslim-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota earned her widespread condemnation and calls from progressives for her removal from House committees. She recently won her primary election to run for a second term in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District; a poll released by Mr. Frisch in August showed him within single digits of his opponent, a margin not unexpected for the district which is rated R+6 by the Cook Political Report.