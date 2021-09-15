Senior federal judge to appear at event with insurrection rally speaker

One of the most powerful federal judges in the United States is scheduled to appear at an event with a professor who is accused of helping former President Donald Trump to incite a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Senior Judge for the Ninth Circuit Carlos Bea, 87, is expected to accept an award at The Claremont Institute's 2021 Constitution Day Symposium. Professor John Eastman, who spoke at Trump's Jan. 6 rally, is also scheduled to attend the event.

The nonpartisan group Fix the Court has requested that Bea, a George W. Bush appointee, should reject the invitation to appear with Eastman.

"We have learned that you are scheduled to receive an award at a Sept. 18 event hosted by John Eastman and the Claremont Institute," Gabe Roth of Fix the Court wrote. "However, we would like to bring to your attention that Mr. Eastman spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol and throughout last fall and winter perpetrated an exhaustive list of lies about the 2020 presidential election."

According to Fix the Court, Ninth Circuit Court judges are bound by a formal code of conduct.

“A judge should not participate in extrajudicial activities that detract from the dignity of the judge's office," Canon 4 of the Code of Conduct states.

Earlier this year, Eastman sued the University of Colorado after his classes were canceled in the wake of the failed Jan. 6 insurrection. The professor has openly stated that he believes President Joe Biden lost the election and that Vice President Kamala Harris is not a U.S. citizen.

