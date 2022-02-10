Son of GOP congressman blurted out a sexist slur before smacking a Miami commissioner on the head: police

The son of a Florida congressman who was arrested for striking a Miami commissioner allegedly hurled a sexist slur before striking him, the Miami Herald reports.

“Hey p**sy, do you remember me?” police say Carlos J. Gimenez said just before hitting Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla with an open hand on the side of the head.

Gimenez was subsequently charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and his bail was set at $1,500. When asked to identify himself after the incident, Gimenez reportedly told a Miami police officer, “You’re a city of Miami police officer, you don’t have any jurisdiction here.”

The officer said he had to restrain Gimenez until Coral Gables police arrived. Coral Gables Police Spokeswoman Kelly Denham said Gimenez said the officer did indeed have jurisdiction due to the fact that the two neighboring cities have a mutual aid agreement.

“He’s the arresting officer because he witnessed the event and because of the mutual aid agreement,” she said.

Gimenez is the son of Florida GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

