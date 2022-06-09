Here is who you can expect to testify at the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing
With the first hearing held by the Jan. 6 committee set to air tonight, reports say it will feature "never-before-seen recordings and documents" related to the Capitol riot, Axios reports.

Two new eyewitnesses, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was documenting the far-right group Proud Boys at the time, will be featured at the hearing.

Edwards, who was one of the first Capitol Police officers injured in the riot, suffered a concussion after being knocked to the ground by rioters and continued to experience health problem after the attack.

According to Axios, Quested witnessed the Proud Boys' planning before the attack and accompanied them as they walked to the Capitol after former President Trump's speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene repeats debunked conspiracy theory on the House floor in Jan. 6 prebuttal

The committee plans this Thursday to show a timeline of the events leading up to the riot, the riot itself, the events that took place afterwards.

