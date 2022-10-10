Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Georgia's investigation into Trump
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 28, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP)

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is expected to cooperate with an investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

CNN reported on Monday that Hutchinson was participating in the Atlanta-area probe into Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was in the spotlight earlier this year when she testified before the Jan. 6 Committee.

Georgia investigators are also working to have Meadows testify before a Georgia grand jury.

"Meadows was among the participants on the January 2021 call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, and Meadows also made a surprise visit to a Cobb County location in December 2020, where officials were conducting an absentee ballot signature audit," CNN noted.

