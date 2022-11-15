Cassidy Hutchinson to testify before Georgia grand jury as investigation heats up
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top White House aide with unique access to president Donald Trump and the inner workings of the West Wing, testifies on Capitol Hill on June 28, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN AFP)

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify this week before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in the state.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, would appear before the special grand jury convened by Fulton County district attorney Fanni Willis, who is investigating whether those efforts by Trump and his allies after the 2020 election broke state law.

Hutchinson previously testified multiple times before the House select committee, including a public hearing in July, and revealed that Trump and his inner circle were warned about the potential for violence on Jan. 6 but the former president wanted to join his armed supporters marching on the U.S. Capitol because he knew they didn't intend to harm him.

RELATED: Trump Org witness infuriates judge and prosecutors

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will appear before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday after a judge compelled his testimony after the midterm elections, but imposed limits on the questions he could be asked.

SmartNews