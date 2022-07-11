Cassidy Hutchinson is in hiding after testifying to Jan. 6 committee
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former White House aide, was said to be an ardent loyalist of Donald Trump(AFP)

The New York Times revealed in a report on Cassidy Hutchinson that since she testified publicly to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, she has been in hiding.

Since the start of Hutchinson's cooperation, she has been in hiding with her family and security detail. The 26-year-old graduated from college in 2019, but her quick rise to standing next to some of the most powerful people in Washington brought her to the committee's attention.

She grew up in New Jersey and became the first in her family to go to college. Now she has become the target of death threats from Trump supporters agreeing to testify about her experience in the White House leading up to Jan. 6.

Hutchinson spoke to the committee four times before publicly appearing before the panel of lawmakers, which aired on television. She worked mere feet from the Oval Office but now accepts help from anti-Trump allies and a pro-bono lawyer who once worked at the Justice Department with Jeff Sessions.

