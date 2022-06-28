Former Mark Meadows White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is the surprise witness: report

After a day of speculation, it was revealed that former White House aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, will be the surprise testimony on Tuesday.
According to Punchbowl News managing editor Heather Caygle, Hutchinson will walk through some of the things she's also said in the two meetings with the committee totaling 20 hours of conversations under oath.
Three people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the reason for the secrecy "is in part due to credible security threats to a witness."
Among the thing she revealed are conversations between Donald Trump and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who conveyed to the president that his Jan. 6 plot doing was illegal.
"Hutchinson has provided extensive information about Meadows’s activities in trying to overturn the election," The Washington Post reported. "The Washington Post reported late last month that Hutchinson had told the committee that Meadows remarked to others that Trump indicated support for hanging his vice president after rioters who stormed the Capitol on that day started chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!'"
Last month, Politico revealed Hutchinson told the committee that Meadows incinerated documents after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA). It was previously revealed that Trump attempted to flush documents down the toilet, clogging the pipes in the centuries-old building.
"Meadows played a critical role in shepherding an array of schemes entertained by Trump in his quest to hold onto power," explained Raw Story's Jordan Green. "That included hosting meetings with the president and members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss a plan — much like [Peter] Navarro’s 'Green Bay Sweep' — to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to remand the electoral votes back to the battleground states and delay certifying the election for Biden, according to testimony to the January 6th Committee by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson."
\u201cCassidy Hutchinson is the symbol of the hearings not merely because the wealth of information she will present, but because it is secondhand, which is forced on the committee by Meadows\u2019s successful but derelict noncooperation.Have to hope DOJ will mine his & Scavino\u2019s knowledge\u201d— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman) 1654442262
\u201cMeet your likely star witness:\n\nCassidy Hutchinson has recalled for the committee various episodes in the chaotic scramble to sustain Trump\u2019s election-fraud falsehood. A mid-level aide, she kept detailed schedules of movements in the West Wing and spoke extensively with Meadows.\u201d— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman) 1654442038
Previous assumptions about the witness included Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who said that he was willing to begin cooperating with the committee. Another possible witness was Alex Holder, the documentary filmmaker who turned over 11 hours of video of Donald Trump beginning in Oct. 2020 and going through Jan. 2021.
Pat Cipollone, Trump's former White House counsel, has been specifically called out by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for refusing to come forward after he reportedly "tried to do the right thing" around the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the election.