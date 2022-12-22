'The less you remember the better': New transcripts reveal Cassidy Hutchinson interactions with Trump lawyer

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots released interview transcripts with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Thursday and they show that she told the committee about the pressure put on her by one-time Trump White House ethics lawyer Stefan Passantino.

According to the transcript, Hutchinson described Passantino's efforts to reduce the potential impact her testimony would have on former President Donald Trump.

Among other things, Passatino said that she should try to minimize her role as an aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and he advised her to portray herself as a mere "secretary."

"We want to get you in, get you out," he said, according to Hutchinson's sworn deposition. "You were a secretary. You had an administrative role. Everyone's on the same page about this."

The transcript also showed Hutchinson's account of Passatino trying to convince her to be less than forthcoming during her interview with the committee.

"The less you remember, the better," he said. "I don't think that you should be filling in any calendars or anything."

Hutchinson delivered explosive testimony this past summer alleging that Trump knew that his supporters were carrying weapons with them when he encouraged them to go to the Capitol, and she also said Trump physically attacked a member of the Secret Service when they would not drive him with his supporters to the Capitol.