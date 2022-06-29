Cassidy Hutchinson received at least one of the 'witness tampering' messages revealed by Jan. 6 committee
Cassidy Hutchinson (Screen cap / House Select Committee video)

Cassidy Hutchinson received at least one of the "witness tampering" messages revealed by the House Select Committee during a hearing on Tuesday.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) disclosed two messages sent by unnamed Donald Trump allies warning witnesses to remain loyal to the former president, and Punchbowl News reported that at least one of those was sent to Hutchinson, according to a source close to the situation.

"What they said to me is as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I'm on the team, I'm doing the right thing, I'm protecting who I need to protect, you know, I'll continue to stay in the good graces in Trump world," read one text message disclosed by Cheney. "And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and just keep that in mind as I proceed through my depositions and interviews with the committee."

The second warning came in a phone call, although it's not clear which one Hutchinson is said to have received.

RELATED: Messages shown by J6 Committee look like 'textbook witness tampering': CNN's Elie Honig

"[A person] let me know you have your deposition tomorrow," the caller said, according to Cheney. "He wants me to let you know that he's thinking about you. He knows you're loyal, and you're going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition."

Cheney warned at the end of Tuesday's hearing that the select committee would consider what steps to take against the individuals who sent the warnings, which panel members have described as criminal instances of witness tampering, and committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) strongly suggested that reluctant witnesses step forward to testify or face consequences.

SmartNews