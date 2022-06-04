Meet the little-known Trump aide who could ‘be the next John Dean’ in the Jan. 6 hearings
White House photo via www.cnu.edu and Shutterstock.

Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson plays a similar role in the upcoming Jan. 6 hearings as White House counsel John Dean in the Watergate hearings.

"Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has sat for multiple depositions with investigators — more than 20 hours — and is expected to play a starring role in the hearings, according to people familiar with the matter. Hutchinson, people familiar with the committee said, has provided extensive information about Meadows’s activities in trying to overturn the election," The Washington Post reported Saturday. "The Washington Post reported late last month that Hutchinson had told the committee that Meadows remarked to others that Trump indicated support for hanging his vice president after rioters who stormed the Capitol on that day started chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!'"

According to a LinkedIn profile, Hutchinson began in the office of Legislative Affairs in March of 2019. After two promotions, she held the title of "Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs, Office of the Chief of Staff" on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Cassidy Hutchinson might turn out to be the next John Dean,” said Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served as counsel to House Democrats.

In May, Politico reported Hutchinson told the select committee that Meadows incinerated documents after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

"Hutchinson has recalled for the committee various episodes in the chaotic scramble to sustain Trump’s election-fraud lie. A former mid-level aide, she kept detailed schedules of movements in the West Wing and had extensive conversations with Meadows," The Post reported. "Court filings show Hutchinson detailing a meeting in the lead-up to Jan. 6 between Meadows and House Republican lawmakers in which they discussed delaying the Joint Session of Congress — or altogether preventing the counting of electoral votes — so that state legislatures could select different electors."

Hutchinson was described as "no longer a figure in Trump’s orbit or Republican politics."

The newspaper has previously reported that Hutchinson said Reps. Perry, Matt Gaetz (R-FA) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) were warned by the White House Counsel’s Office that their scheme to overturn the election was illegal.

Hutchinson was a White House intern prior to being hired. She described her experience to Christopher Newport University.

"I have set a personal goal to pursue a path of civic significance," she said.

