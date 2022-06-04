'Gripping television': Jan. 6 committee expected to air video of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner testimony

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to air video of former White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner answering investigators' questions about the attempted coup.

"On Thursday night, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) will launch a series of televised hearings featuring a combination of live witnesses, pretaped interviews with figures that include Trump family members and previously unseen video footage," The Washington Post reported Saturday. "The hearings mark the culmination of an inquiry that has involved more than 1,000 interviews and reviews of more than 125,000 records."

The Thursday hearing will air 519 days after Jan. 6 and 157 days before the 2022 midterm elections.

"To tell that story, the committee will draw on testimony from administration insiders, including a previously obscure aide who has given the committee a detailed reconstruction of meetings and movements in the West Wing. The committee also has video recordings of interviews with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, that some inside the process believe will make for gripping television," the newspaper reported. "Although the committee has not made a final decision, people familiar with the investigation believe the panel will screen footage of testimony from Ivanka Trump and Kushner — including Trump’s account of her father’s actions in the West Wing on Jan. 6."

The newspaper spoke with one person "close the investigation."

"Everybody will pay attention when Jared and Ivanka talk on video. It doesn’t matter how damning the presentations are,” the source said.

