Indicted fake Trump elector wanted to 'be a part of history': report

Georgia political operative Cathy Latham was charged alongside former President Donald Trump as one of 19 people indicted in the RICO case regarding the fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 election. In an interview with The Daily Beast, she said she took part in the plot because she was "tired of the corruption, and it seems to permeate everything.”

She said she jumped at the opportunity to be placed on the slate of electors because she wanted to "be a part of history."

Latham was the chair of Republican Party in Coffee County as Georgia was conducting its recounting of ballots in the wake of the election, "which is what made it all the more curious that she claimed to have zero knowledge about a covert mission by MAGA diehard conspiracy theorists to illegally access the district’s election system computers," writes The Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery.

Last month, Latham and three others were charged by prosecutors with conspiracy to commit computer theft, trespass, and invasion of privacy. They were also all charged with election fraud -- the very thing they claimed to be fighting against.

Latham was also charged with perjury.

“There’s no regrets in life. Everything puts you on a journey,” Latham said last year. “I believe in full transparency in every form and fashion. Be open and you don’t have problems.”

