'Worst nightmare' Trump witness can prove he committed 'textbook obstruction': former defense lawyer

Caroline Polisi, a former white collar criminal defense lawyer and current lecturer at Columbia Law School, told CNN on Wednesday that she thinks former President Donald Trump will have a hard time beating the testimony of former aide Molly Michaels.

When asked about the importance of Michaels' testimony to special counsel Jack Smith's case, Polisi outlined why Trump's lawyers should be very nervous about what she has to say.

"Michael is unassailable, unimpeachable, she has no ax to grind in this case, she is not facing potential criminal charges," Polisi explained. "She was extremely close to the president, his sort of right-hand woman. She's credible. So it really is Donald Trump's worst nightmare."

Polisi then said it was particularly damaging to Trump's case that he allegedly told Michaels that she didn't "know anything" about the boxes of top-secret government documents he had stashed at Mar-a-Lago, despite the fact that he understood full well that she knew all about them.

"That's textbook obstruction, textbook witness intimidation," she said. "Jack Smith's case in the Mar-a-Lago documents matter has always been about obstruction... Jack Smith made it abundantly clear this case really wouldn't probably have been charged were it not for all this have obstructive conduct on the part of the Trump."

