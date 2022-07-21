Watch: Dem spars with 'extremist' GOPer who says contraceptive rights cause abortions

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) fired back at Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA) after she incorrectly claimed that a bill to enshrine contraceptive rights would result in more abortions.

"Rather than work with us, Democrats again are spreading fear and misinformation to score political points," McMorris Rodgers asserted during a House floor debate on Thursday. "That opens the door further to extreme abortion-on-demand and their agenda."

"H.R. 8373 is a Trojan Horse for more abortions," she added. "It should be called the 'Payouts for Planned Parenthood Act!' It would send more taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood."

Craig later called out Rodgers' rant.

"The idea that we are even standing here today having to consider legislation that would codify Americans' right to contraception, to birth control, to IUDs -- and I can't believe that you mentioned 'Trojan' in your opening remarks," the Democrat lawmaker said to hushed laughter.

She added: "Today we are here because we are in an absurd time where an extremist GOP wants to take control. I urge a 'yes' vote on this legislation today."



Studies have shown that access to contraception reduces the rate of abortion.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.