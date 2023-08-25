Cats flown from Maui quickly adopted in Seattle area
Volunteer Bill Picate holds Hina as Jing Xu prepares to adopt the cat from Maui at Seattle Humane. - Seattle Humane/Seattle Humane/TNS

SEATTLE — Malie the kitten was living in a foster home on Maui when the deadly fires forced her foster mom to evacuate, leaving her unable to care for the 10-month-old cat. The brown-haired, hazel-eyed kitty was flown with dozens of other felines from Hawaii to the Seattle area, to be taken in by multiple organizations. Just days after her trip, Malie is now in her new home, as are most of the Maui cats who arrived at Seattle Humane last week. All 17 were adopted over the weekend or are pending adoption, the animal organization said Tuesday. As Maui residents fled wildfires this month that kil...