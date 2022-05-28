'Party of me': Chris Christie rips Trump's selfishness
Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party is being increasing challenged by GOP rivals who have less fear of the former president's rage following Georgia's primary election results.

Former Gov. Chris Christie has emerged as a leading critic of Trump's fixation on his delusions about the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

“We have to be the party of tomorrow, not the party of yesterday,” Christie told Politico. “But more important than that, what we have to decide is: do we want to be the party of me or the party of us? What Donald Trump has advocated is for us to be the ‘party of me,’ that everything has to be about him and about his grievances.’”

During an appearance on Guy Benson's Fox Radio show, Christie again offered his analysis of the former president.

"The mainstream media will overinterpret this as being the end of Donald Trump in the Republican Party, and it is far from it. But what it shows you is if he continues to look backwards, guy, he is not going to be a political force in this party for much longer," he predicted.

Christie also had harsh words for Trump when speaking to students at Harvard University.

“You cannot stand behind the seal of the president of the United States, in the East Room of the White House, and tell the American people that the election is stolen and not present them with any evidence that it’s been stolen,” Christie said. “Because people believe the president, a lot of people do, and they think to themselves, ‘Well, he wouldn’t say that unless he knew something.’ He knows nothing!”

But others in the party are still standing by Trump.

At a rally in Wyoming for Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Mike Lindell claimed that Donald Trump did not lose in Georgia because he claims Gov. Brian Kemp was not the real winner of the primary.

Lindell went on to claim that there was also fraud in Wyoming and that Trump did not win by 120,000 votes.

"He really won by 142,00," Lindell falsely claimed.

SmartNews Video