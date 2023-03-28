High school basketball coach resigns to protest alleged racist mistreatment of his players

A high school basketball coach who abruptly quit in February when his team was at the top of the ranking in southern Nevada left because of problems with a school administrator who allegedly made racist comments about some of the team members.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, coach Chad Beeten had been making written complaints to the school leadership at Durango High School that one administrator continually referred to his predominately Black players as "gutter rats" which led to his departure when nothing was done.

At the time of his departure, the school issued a statement saying: "This afternoon, Coach Beeten resigned from the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach at Durango High School. While we know Coach Beeten’s resignation is untimely, the coaching staff and Durango administration will do everything we can to continue to support the athletes and help continue to have a successful conclusion to their season.”

According to the Review-Journal, which obtained Beeten's letter, he wrote of the unidentified administrator who was the center of his concerns, "His conduct was becoming increasingly aggressive, intimidating and posed a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the students.”

He added that "administrators refused to conduct any investigation into it or take any serious actions to remedy the situation."

"Beeten also wrote that a student filed a written complaint against the same unnamed administrator, alleging that 'he went on a verbal tirade against students who were present in the gym, which included yelling at them, (the) throwing of a book bag and a water bottle, and slamming the office door, narrowly avoiding hitting the complaining student,'" the report states. "The incident prompted Beeten to file another written complaint. Beeten suspected he’d be terminated after the 2022-23 season as a result of the complaint. Attempts to meet with administrators were rebuffed as their relationships with Beeten deteriorated, according to the letter."

"On Feb. 1, he wrote, administrators issued Beeten an immediate suspension without explanation — thereby triggering his resignation. Players and parents told Beeten the school was investigating allegations of 'harassment, bullying and intimidation' of players levied against him," the report added.

