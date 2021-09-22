Texas man goes berserk after hospital security guard asks him to wear a mask

A Texas man bit through a hospital security guard's thumb after he was asked to wear a mask.

Chad Staelens went inside Kell West in Wichita Falls around 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning without a mask, police said, and a security guard asked him multiple times to cover his face as a precaution against the coronavirus, reported Texomas Homepage.

"It's hospital policy to wear a mask inside," the guard said multiple times.

But the 37-year-old Staelens continued walking inside the hospital, where he was confronted again by the guard, who raised his hands to prevent the other man from poking him in the face.

That's when Staelens bit the guard's thumb all the way the through to the bone.

Staelens was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant, which is a third-degree felony.

It's at least the second thumb-related assault for Staelens, who was convicted of assault in 2018 after grabbing a woman's thumb and bending it backward.

