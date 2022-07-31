Chaos erupts in Arizona weekend before GOP primaries as accusations of dirty tricks fly
Arizona GOP Chair Kelly Ward / Gage Skidmore.

Days before the GOP primary in Arizona, accusations of dirty tricks are flying in multiple races.

"Apparently someone is paying money to place automated calls to AZ voters at 2:30 am, pretending to be from my campaign, obviously trying to enrage people," Senate hopeful Blake Masters tweeted Saturday.

"My political enemies are so desperate and shameless," he charged.

A poll released Friday showed Trump-endorsed Masters leading businessman Jim Lamon and Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

There's also a competitive primary for attorney general, with Trump backing Abe Hamadeh while Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is backing Rodney Glassman.

Former Trump acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell publicly posted Gosar is "pushing a guy for Attorney General in Arizona who was endorsed by Planned Parenthood. He is pushing anti-Trump people. Yikes."

Gosar responded "This is a lie — [Glassman] endorsed Donald Trump in 2015 and maxed out a donation."

"Your boy Abe donated to Jeff Flake," the GOP congressman said of the retired Republican senator.

"You trot out a 2010 endorsement like it’s current in 2022 as if Rodney isn’t the first former democrat to be red pilled. Root for your guy but stop lying," Gosar demanded.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party was complaining about press coverage of a Turning Point Action event with Charlie Kirk.

Watch coverage of the latest poll:


