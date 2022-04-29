Holocaust-denying troll directly lobbying Elon Musk adviser to get his Twitter account back: WSJ
Pro-Trump blogger Charles Johnson. Photo: CharlesCJohnson.com

Notorious alt-right troll Charles C. Johnson is hoping to get back on Twitter after Elon Musk completes his takeover of the social media company.

Johnson had been repeatedly suspended multiple times before he was permanently banned in 2015 for threatening to "take out" civil rights activist DeRay McKesson.

According to a new report in The Wall Street Journal, Johnson text Musk advisor Jared Birchall, the point man on the deal.

“When do I get my Twitter account back?” Johnson asked.

“Hopefully soon,” Birchall replied.

Politico's Dylan Byers summed up Johnson's record in 2015 when Twitter banned him.

"A self-described 'radical' and 'revolutionary,' Johnson is known for ginning up controversy with false accusations," he wrote. "He wrongly accused two New York Times reporters of revealing the address of the police officer in the Ferguson shooting. He wrongly accused another Times reporter of posing for Playgirl. He wrongly claimed that Sen. Cory Booker did not live in Newark when he served as that city’s mayor. On one occasion, he was temporarily suspended from Twitter after posting photos of someone he claimed had been exposed to Ebola. His most high-profile moment came when he rightly cast doubt on the Rolling Stone article about the University of Virginia rape accusations. Then he threatened to expose the student who made the accusations, attacked her on social media and published a photo of a woman he thought was her -- but wasn't. Johnson has also suggested that President Obama is gay."

Johnson, who worked with Steve Bannon at Breitbart News, claimed he was vetting candidates for the Trump administration.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) says Johnson has "professed white supremacist views" and has listed his company WeSearchr as "a white nationalist hate group."

"Prior to being banned from Twitter, Johnson often retweeted anti-Semites and white nationalists," SPLC reported in 2017. "Last fall, Johnson and Bannon led an effort before the second presidential debate in October to hold a press conference with four women who alleged that former president Bill Clinton had raped, sexually abused or sexually harassed them."

Johnson was the guest of Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union address.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote to Gaetz that "any measure of due diligence by you or your staff would have revealed that Johnson is an extremist and a Holocaust denier. Your inattention – or uncaring attitude – about Johnson’s record of bigotry and harassment is shocking."

"Johnson is also the founder of WeSearchr, a crowd-funding website that reportedly raised more than $150,000 in 2017 for the legal defense of neo-Nazi propagandist Andrew Anglin," Greenblatt wrote. "It is an insult to the memories of those killed in the Holocaust, to their families, and to the Jewish community to bring to the State of the Union as your guest a Holocaust denier whose business has reportedly profited from donations for a notorious neo-Nazi."

