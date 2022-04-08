Proud Boys leader agrees to cooperate in guilty plea -- moving one step closer to alleged conspirators

A leader of the right-wing Proud Boys militia pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Charles Donohoe became the first Proud Boys leader to plead guilty when he admitted to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an office, and he agreed to cooperate with investigators in exchange for a lighter sentence, reported CBS News.

The 34-year-old Donohoe, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and other members of the militia group established the so-called Ministry of Self Defense offshoot that gave even more power to Tarrio, who has been indicted on conspiracy charges in connection with the riot.

"This group was to form the nucleus of leadership in a new chapter of the Proud Boys organization, which Tarrio described as a 'national rally planning' chapter," prosecutors wrote in a court filing. "The first event targeted by the group was the rally in D.C. on January 6."

Donohoe allegedly posted on the MOSD group chat that officials in Washington, D.C., were attempting to "limit" the number of protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, to "deny Trump has the people's support."

"We can't let them succeed," he wrote.

He was also accused of reporting to the group that about 200-300 Proud Boys were on Capitol ground, and prosecutors said he and other militants charged the building and breached the barricades before tossing water bottles at police and overwhelming their defensive positions.

"That action ultimately allowed Proud Boys member [Dominic] Pezzola to advance toward the Senate side of the Capitol, where, at approximately 2:13 p.m., Pezzola used the riot shield to break a large window," prosecutors wrote in another court filing.

The maximum penalties for the charges to which he pleaded guilty are 20 years for conspiracy and eight years for the assaulting and impeding police charge.

