'Absolute liars': Mike Flynn's brother implicated in Army coverup of Jan. 6 failures in scathing memo

A former National Guard official issued a scathing 36-page memo accusing Michael Flynn's brother and another U.S. Army general of lying to Congress about the military response to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Col. Earl Matthews, who served in the National Security Council and Pentagon during Donald Trump's administration, ripped the Defense Department's inspector general for what he calls an erroneous report that protects a top Army official who delayed sending the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol, reported Politico.
“Every leader in the D.C. Guard wanted to respond and knew they could respond to the riot at the seat of government,” Matthews' memo reads. "[Instead, D.C. guard officials sat] stunned watching in the Armory" as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
Matthews sent the memo to the House select committee earlier this month, and provided detailed recollections of the response to the riot by Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff -- who he called “absolute and unmitigated liars” for their own accounts of that day in congressional testimony.
The memo accuses both Flynn and Piatt of lying about their response to requests for the D.C. Guard to be quickly sent to help police at the Capitol, and claims the Pentagon inspector general issued a report last month that was “replete with factual inaccuracies,” and he said the Army was trying to rewrite history with a document that's “worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist.”
Matthews, who now serves in the Army reserves, has publicly called for the inspector general to retract the Jan. 6 report, which he described as "inaccurate" and "sloppy work."
“Our Army has never failed us and did not do so on January 6, 2021,” Matthews told Politico. “However, occasionally some of our Army leaders have failed us and they did so on January 6th. Then they lied about it and tried to cover it up. They tried to smear a good man and to erase history.”