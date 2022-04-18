Nebraska's GOP governor tells Trump-backed candidate to 'get help' and drop out after groping allegations

Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday called on Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster to drop out after multiple women leveled allegations that he groped them.

In remarks before reporters, Ricketts trashed Herbster for blowing off the multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior made against him.

"Herbster is saying the Republican establishment somehow created a conspiracy, that these eight women are somehow behind, to accuse him of sexual assault," Ricketts said. "And I would say read the article, because that article is one of the most well researched, corroborated articles I've ever seen on this topic."

Ricketts then explained what he wanted to see Herbster do next.

"I think he needs to apologize to the women, then I think he should seek help, then he should step out of the race," he said.

Ricketts also said that the allegations leveled against Herbster were "very different" from those leveled against Trump, although Ricketts seemed to imply the only allegations against Trump related to his infamous "Access Hollywood" video, when in reality dozens of women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Watch the video below.







NOW WATCH: Jen Psaki turns the tables on GOP attacks of Biden's Ukraine efforts— and reminds them of Trump's attempted shakedown