‘Go back to Africa’: Racist insists he was standing his ground after pulling knife on Black family at rest stop

A 45-year-old white man from North Carolina is accused of pulling a knife on a Black family at a rest stop in Idaho, calling them slurs, threatening to kill them and telling them to "Go back to Africa."

Charles J. Short, 45, was arrested on suspicion of malicious harassment and aggravated assault, both felonies, in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday morning, according to the Spokesman-Review

A Black man, who was at the rest stop in Post Falls with his wife and children, told police Short initially walked up to them and said, "You think I'm an idol worshipper?"

When the Black man asked Short to stay away from his family, he pulled a knife and said, ""Take a walk, n*gger."

The victim picked up a small blue flashlight to defend himself. As he tried to lead his family away, Short lunged at him with a knife before bystanders said they'd call the police and Short left the area.

Short later told deputies he stopped to pick up litter at the rest stop because his father was an Eagle Scout. He admitted to using a racial slur, but claims it was because he became "very upset" when the Black man asked him to stay away from his family.

Short also claimed he "stood his ground" after the Black man threatened him with the flashlight, prompting him to pull a knife because he "was not going to be disrespected."

However, witnesses corroborated the Black man's account, adding that they heard Short tell the family to "Go back to Africa" and "I'll kill you."

According to Spokane's NBC affiliate, Short "stated that he did not agree with his arrest and would not answer any further questions."

A 45-year-old man named Charles J. Short was previously arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, for decapitating a statue of Jesus, according to news reports.