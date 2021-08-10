Trump-loving podcaster says America's founders would have launched military strikes against Drag Queen Story Hour

Trump-loving podcaster and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Tuesday said that America's founders would have launched a military strike against "Drag Queen Story Hour" events if such things existed in the late 18th century.

In his podcast, Kirk sought to dispel what he called "lies" about America's founders and their tolerance for what Kirk considers to be sexual deviancy.

"One of the lies about the founding fathers is that they were strictly small-l libertarians," he said. "And that's just not true... For example, let me just tell you this: If Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, or John Adams saw drag queen story hour, they would mobilize the Minutemen."

It is unclear what about transgender people reading stories to children would require a military response, but Kirk insisted that such an attack would have been within the framers' conception of human liberty.

