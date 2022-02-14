Conservative ridiculed for being triggered by scantily clad Super Bowl halftime show: 'Get off my lawn!'

Turning Points USA president Charlie Kirk was ridiculed online Sunday after expressing his displeasure with the Super Bowl halftime show.

Among the things that unfolded was rapper Eminem refusing to abide by the NFL's demand that he not kneel in acknowledgment of the civil disobedience protest started by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

But for Kirk, it was the display of scantily clad women that appeared to trigger the far-right activist.

"The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television," he ranted.

It prompted many to alleged his tweet was indicative of prudish pearl-clutching more characteristic of Victorian society than a contemporary era he purports to represent at his youth-focused organization.

