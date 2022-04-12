Pence visits site of infamous Charlottesville white nationalist riot and signs Heather Heyer memorial

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday visited a memorial to Heather Heyer, who was murdered while protesting the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pence aide Marc Short told CBS News Pence “took a moment today to go down and visit the mall where Heather Heyer was slain, and to sign the wall, where it’s a public plaque in honor of her life and memory."

Trump notoriously said there were "some very fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville. In response, Pence said, "I stand with the president, and I stand by those words.”

However, then-House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to get Trump to condemn the neo-Nazis, and Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported Trump replied, "These are my people. I can't backstab the people who support me."

Pence is in Charlottesville for a speech at the University of Virginia.

"The speech for the Young Americans for Freedom at UVA is called 'How to Save America from the Woke Left.' When asked how he reconciles that language with the need for unity and commonality in the country, his reply was freedom," CBS-19 reports.

