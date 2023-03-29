Charter school principal resigns after sending $100,000 of school’s money to fake ‘Elon Musk’
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on Jan. 24, 2023, in San Francisco. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

It wasn’t exactly a Nigerian prince scam. Florida charter school Principal Jan McGee resigned this week after sending $100,000 to a scammer pretending to be South African entrepreneur Elon Musk, who’s worth an estimated $192 billion. According to Orlando, Fla., station WESH, McGee was repeatedly warned that the grifter, who promised to invest millions into Burns Science and Technology after the school paid him a six-figure upfront investment, was likely not the world’s second richest man. The school’s business manager reportedly got word of McGee’s blunder and stopped payment, but that didn’t ...