Derek Chauvin juror reveals there was a lone holdout -- here's what convinced him to convict

A juror on the Derek Chauvin trial is now telling the Wall Street Journal that one of his fellow jurors was initially reluctant to convict the former Minneapolis police officer of murdering George Floyd, but was eventually won over by the overwhelming body of evidence.

Juror Brandon Mitchell tells the Journal that 11 out of 12 jurors were ready almost immediately to vote to convict Chauvin of murdering Floyd after the trial.

The holdout juror, however, said that they needed more time to process the information they were given, at which point the jurors all took turns explaining their reasons for favoring a conviction.

Their explanations were so overwhelming, said Mitchell, that the holdout juror was at least ready to convict Chauvin of manslaughter by the end of his fellow jurors' explanations.

It took more convincing to get the holdout to convict Chauvin of the third-degree murder charge, but they eventually got there after a couple hours of additional deliberation.

"We all agreed at some point that it was too much," Mitchell tells WSJ.

Mitchell also tells the WSJ that, while he believes he made the right decision to convict Chauvin, he says it was still tough to send someone to prison.

"He's a human too," he said. "We decided his life. That's tough. That's tough to deal with. Even though it's the right decision, it's still tough."